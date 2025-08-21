MLB Analyst Says Reds Should Call Up Top Prospect
Cincinnati Reds top prospect Sal Stewart has been hitting the cover off the ball since he was promoted from Double-A Chattanooga.
MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo and Sam Dystra wrote about one potential prospect from each team that could be called up.
For the Reds, that prospect, to nobody's surprise, is Sal Stewart.
"We’re not exactly sure he’ll get at-bats with trade acquisition Ke’Bryan Hayes at third and Matt McLain at second, but we are sure that Stewart can hit," MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo wrote. "He has a combined .890 OPS this year and the 2025 All-Star Futures Gamer has hit .314/.392/.610 in his 28 games since he got to Triple-A. Perhaps the Reds can get him ABs moving him around the hot corner, the keystone and even at DH as they try to contend for a Wild Card spot."
Like they mentioned above, the big question is where will the Reds play Stewart? He played at first base and second base over the last two games with Louisville.
The Reds' offense continues to struggle. With his bat as hot as it is, the Reds should call him up for their series in Arizona and find a spot for him defensively.
