Nick Krall Weighs in on Chase Burns' Possible Promotion to Big Leagues
Cincinnati Reds top prospect Chase Burns turned in another fantastic outing on Saturday, throwing six innings of shutout baseball. He surrendered just two hits, walked a batter, and struck out four.
Burns has made 10 starts between High-A Dayton and Double-A Chattanooga. He is 5-3 with a 1.93 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings.
Since being promoted to Double-A Chattanooga, Burns has yet to give up more than one earned run in a game. It doesn't feel like he has much more to prove at that level. However, Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall said they're not ready to promote hin yet.
“It’s not something where we’re ready to go," Krall told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "It just depends on how his progression goes. Obviously, there’s some things to work on, some speedbumps. But he’s pitched really well overall.”
Even after seeing Krall's comments, it still wouldn't surprise me to see Burns get a chance with the big league club at some point this season.
