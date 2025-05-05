Reds Minor League Update: Ty Floyd and Jose Acuna Impress, Rece Hinds Homers Again
All four Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Sunday.
Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (16-16) Won 15-3
- Jacob Hurtubise went 2-5.
- Will Benson went 1-4.
- Rece Hinds went 3-6 with his seventh home run of the season.
- Zach Maxwell gave up two runs on one hit in 2/3 of an inning.
- Alexis Diaz gave up a hit and two walks in his inning in relief, but did not give up a run.
Chattanooga Lookouts (14-12) Lost 8-3 and Won 8-1
- Hector Rodriguez went 2-7 with a walk and a double.
- Edwin Arroyo went 3-7 with a walk and a double.
- Sal Stewart went 2-6 with two doubles and a walk.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 2-6.
- Jose Acuna did not give up a run in five innings. He allowed just three hits and a walk, while striking out eight.
Dayton Dragons (9-18) Won 2-0
- Carlos Jorge went 0-4.
- Yerlin Confidan went 0-4.
- Leo Balcazar went 3-4 with a double.
- John Michael Faile went 1-4.
- Anthony Stephan went 1-4.
Daytona Tortugas (12-15) Won 6-2
- Sammy Stafura went 2-4 with a walk and his second home run of the season.
- Kyle Henley went 2-5.
- Alfredo Duno went 0-5.
- Tyler Floyd gave up just two hits in four scoreless innings. He walked a batter and struck out six.
Watch highlights below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast