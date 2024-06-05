Inside The Reds

Reds Prospect Connor Phillips Shows Improvement with Seven Strikeout Game for Triple-A Louisville

The right-hander is the Reds fifth-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

Greg Kuffner

Feb 27, 2024; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Connor Phillips (34) throws in the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs during a spring training game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Connor Phillips has had a rough start to the season and has really struggled with his command, but took a step in the right direction on Tuesday night in Triple-A Louisville.

Phillips tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs on four hits. He also finished with seven strikeouts. He did walk five, but two of those walks were in the sixth inning, to which I was surprised to see him back out to pitch that inning. Check out some of his highlights from last night:

Phillips has nasty stuff, but his command has always been the question mark. Last year when the Reds were dealing with injuries, Phillips was called up and made five starts for them. He pitched pretty well besides for his debut and the last game where he didn't record an out. See the game log below.

Opponent

Innings

Hits

Earned Runs

Walks

Strikeouts

Cardinals

0.0

0

3

3

0

Pirates

5.0

5

3

3

9

Twins

7.0

3

2

1

7

Tigers

4.0

4

3

4

3

Mariners

4.2

6

5

2

7

Phillips is still only 23 years old and unlike last year, the Reds have tons of pitching depth right now. That means Phillips can continue to work on his command in Triple-A and continue to improve. They acquired Phillips in Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez trade with the Seattle Mariners. Phillips is the Reds fifth-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

There might come a time when the Reds need to decide whether to keep him as a starter or move him to the bullpen, but with the organization's current pitching depth, they don't need to rush to make that decision.

Phillips is one of the most talented pitchers in the Reds system. I hope he can figure out his command and put it all together.

Published
Greg Kuffner

GREG KUFFNER