Reds Prospect Has Huge Night at the Plate
Cincinnati Reds prospect Ethan O'Donnell had a huge night at the plate for Double-A Chattanooga on Thursday.
The outfielder went 4-5 with a home run and four RBIs.
After having a great season a year ago in High-A with the Dayton Dragons, O'Donnell has struggled this year in Double-A, slashing .238/.330/.327 with 21 extra-base hits and 20 stolen bases.
The Reds drafted O'Donnell in the sixth round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Virginia.
MLB Pipeline ranks him as Cincinnati's 18th-best prospect.
"A left-handed hitter, O’Donnell is capable of making a ton of hard contact with an ability to drive the ball to all fields," MLB Pipeline wrote. "It might be more gap-to-gap type thump for extra bases, but there is some ability to reach the seats, and some think that there’s more offensive upside here now that he’s not dealing with a bad shoulder. He can get a little too overly aggressive and will have to watch his tendency to chase out of the zone as he advances."
