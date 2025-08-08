Reds Prospect Tosses Four Shutout Innings in Low-A Debut
Cincinnati Reds two-way prospect Sheng-En Lin made his pitching debut for Low-A Daytona on Friday night and he was impressive.
The Reds' 12th-ranked prospect did not give up a hit in four scoreless innings. He walked a batter and struck out four.
"While Lin only threw three or four innings at instructs, it was really impressive, helping pave the way for him to pitch and hit," MLB Pipeline wrote before the season. "Lin almost instantly showed off a real three-pitch mix on the mound, starting with a fastball that sat low 90s and touched 97 mph, but played up to above-average because of its life. His 79-83 mph slider is fringy now and his 82-85 mph changeup is average, but all three of his pitches have the chance to be at least above-average."
Watch highlights of his start below:
