Reds Sign Catcher Andy Yerzy to Minor League Contract

Yerzy returns to the Reds after spending the 2024 season with the Brewers.

Greg Kuffner

Aug 15, 2015; Chicago, IL, USA; National catcher Andy Yerzy (15) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the American team during the second inning in the Under Armour All America Baseball game at Wrigley field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Aug 15, 2015; Chicago, IL, USA; National catcher Andy Yerzy (15) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the American team during the second inning in the Under Armour All America Baseball game at Wrigley field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
The Reds signed catcher Andy Yerzy to a minor league contract on Monday.

Yerzy, 26, spent the 2023 season in the Reds system, splitting time between Double-A and Triple-A before being released and spending his 2024 campaign in the Brewers organization.

In 478 minor league games across eight seasons, Yerzy has slashed .232/.329/.396 with 146 extra-base hits.

Yerzy was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2nd round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

