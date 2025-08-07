Two 2025 Cincinnati Reds Draft Picks Promoted
The Cincinnati Reds have promoted two of their 2025 MLB Draft picks, Mason Neville and Kien Vu, to Low-A Daytona, according to the team's minor league transaction log.
The Reds took Oregon outfielder Mason Neville with the 114th selection in the 2025 MLB Draft.
Neville made first team All-Big Ten honors and slashed .290/.429/.724 with 42 extra-base hits and nine stolen bases in 57 games with Oregon in the 2025 season.
"Neville has long intrigued scouts with his overall athleticism and offensive potential from the left side of the plate, reminding some from his high school days of a young Cody Bellinger,"MLB.com wrote.
With the 264th pick of the 2025 draft, the Reds selected Arizona State outfielder Kien Vu. The outfielder was not ranked in MLB.com's top 250 prospects, but slashed .354/.458/.601 in 50 games with Arizona State last season.
