Watch: Benches Clear in Daytona Tortugas Matchup With St. Lucie Mets
The benches cleared in Daytona in the Tortugas' 11-5 loss to the St. Lucie Mets on Friday. It started when Malvin Valdez saw a couple of pitches almost hit him and he took issue with it.
From there, the benches cleared. A couple of players had to be held back, but the announcers said there were no punches thrown.
Three players did get ejected in the game.
The Tortugas are the Cincinnati Reds' Low-A minor league affiliate.
You can watch the full video below:
