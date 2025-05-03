Inside The Reds

Watch: Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Chase Burns Dominates in Double-A Start on Friday

The Reds drafted Burns second overall in the 2024 MLB Draft.

Greg Kuffner

Feb 18, 2025; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns poses for a portrait during Media Day at the Cincinnati Reds Development Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Feb 18, 2025; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns poses for a portrait during Media Day at the Cincinnati Reds Development Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Cincinnati Reds top prospect Chase Burns made his second start for Double-A Chattanooga on Friday and doninated.

The 22-year-old gave up one run on five hits over five innings of work. He struck out eight and did not walk a batter.

Burns has given up just six runs over five starts in the minor leagues and is striking out an impressive 41.3% of the batters he faced. He has only walked 7.5% of the batters he's faced this season.

If Burns continues to dominate, it wouldn't be surprising to see him in Cincinnati before the season ends.

Watch highlights of his start below:

Published
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

