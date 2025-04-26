Watch: Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Chase Burns Impresses in Double-A Debut
The Cincinnati Reds top prospect, Chase Burns, made his Double-A debut on Saturday night for the Chattanooga Lookouts.
The 2024 second overall draft pick did not disappoint. He gave up one run on five hits in four innings of work. He struck out five and walked a batter.
The right-hander started the 2025 season in High-A with the Dayton Dragons and made three starts with an ERA of 3.09. He struck out 20 in 11 2/3 innings.
“I think the thing that I've learned the most from is just really taking care of your body," Burns told Jonathan Mayo on the MLB Pipeline podcast. "You're throwing every day, you're at the field every day, and just your workload. As a pitcher, we see a lot of injuries now, and I think people are doing a better job now of taking care of their arms and looking at how many throws we're throwing each day.
Burns was selected with the second overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.
Watch highlights of Burns's start below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast