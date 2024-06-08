Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Ninth-Ranked Prospect, Ricardo Cabrera, Has Huge Day at the Plate

The 19-year old had four hits and two stolen bases.

Greg Kuffner

The Daytona Tortugas go through their last practice before the regular season, Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.
The Daytona Tortugas go through their last practice before the regular season, Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. / David TuckerNews-Journal / USA TODAY
In this story:

Ricardo Cabrera is the Cincinnati Reds' ninth-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

Cabrera had one of his best days as a professional on Friday night. He went 4-5 with an RBI, two runs scored and added two stolen bases to go along with it for the Low-A Daytona Tortugas.

Cabrera is hitting .286 with a .835 OPS in the Florida State League which is known to be a very difficult league to hit in.

Cabrera is still only 19 years old. He was signed by the Reds in 2022 for $2.7 million on the international market. In 2023, Cabrera finished second in the Arizona Complex League in OPS (1.028) and second in wRC+ (158).

See highlights from his four-hit day below:

