Game One Preview: Cincinnati Reds Travel to St. Louis for a Four-Game Series Against the St. Louis Cardinals
The Cincinnati Reds head to St. Louis for a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Reds come into the series in fourth place in the NL Central at 37-43. They have lost seven of their last 10 games.
The Cardinals are currently second in the NL Central and have won seven of their last 10 games.
Andrew Abbott will get the ball for the Reds in game one. Abbott has struck out 70 batters in 84 2/3 innings and has an ERA of 3.40 on the season.
In his last start, Abbott tossed 5 2/3 innings in a 5-2 win against the Red Sox. He gave up two runs on four hits and struck out a season-high 10 batters.
At the plate, Jonathan India looks to stay red hot for the Reds. Since May 24, he is hitting .365 with a 1.024 OPS and a wRC+ of 184. He has 13 extra-base hits and four stolen bases over that time.
The veteran Miles Mikolas will get the ball for the Cardinals. Mikolas has been a workhorse for the Cardinals this season, throwing 90 1/3 innings. He has an ERA on 4.68 on the season.
In his last start, he threw six innings of four-run baseball in a win against the San Francisco Giants. He gave up six hits and struck out three.
Out of all qualified batters, Alec Burleson leads the Cardinals with a .799 OPS and a wRC+ of 127 on the season. He is red hot in June with an OPS of .914 during that time despite only walking in three percent of his plate appearances.
The Reds and Cardinals will face off in game one of the series at 7:45 ET.
News and Notes
- Noelvi Marte was activated from the suspended list and Livan Soto was optioned to Triple-A Louisville.
- The Reds have lost four straight series.
- Jonathan India has an eight-game hitting streak.
- Alexis Diaz has converted 10-straight save opportunities, the third-longest streak of his career.
- Fernando Cruz ranks second in the NL in strikeouts with 59.
- Andrew Abbott has a 6.89 ERA in three games in his career against St. Louis.
