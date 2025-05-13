Here's When Pete Rose Could Be Voted Into Hall of Fame Following His Reinstatement by Major League Baseball
CINCINNATI — Pete Rose is no longer banned from baseball.
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred removed Rose, "Shoeless" Joe Jackson and other players from Major League Baseball's permanently ineligible list on Tuesday.
"Obviously, a person no longer with us cannot represent a threat to the integrity of the game," Manfred said in a statement. "Moreover, it is hard to conceive of a penalty that has more deterrent effect than one that lasts a lifetime with no reprieve.
"Therefore, I have concluded that permanent ineligibility ends upon the passing of the disciplined individual, and Mr. Rose will be removed from the permanently ineligible list."
Rose was banned from baseball in 1989 for gambling on the Cincinnati Reds when he was managing the team. The National Baseball Hall of Fame made him ineligible for induction and off the ballot in 1991—his first year eligible.
He passed away on September 30, 2024.
When will he get a chance at the Hall of Fame?
"The National Baseball Hall of Fame has always maintained that anyone removed from Baseball’s permanently ineligible list will become eligible for Hall of Fame consideration," Hall of Fame Chairman of the Board Jane Forbes Clark said in a statement. "Major League Baseball’s decision to remove deceased individuals from the permanently ineligible list will allow for the Hall of Fame candidacy of such individuals to now be considered. The Historical Overview Committee will develop the ballot of eight names for the Classic Baseball Era Committee – which evaluates candidates who made their greatest impact on the game prior to 1980 – to vote on when it meets next in December 2027."
That means we're still at least two years away from Rose getting into Cooperstown. Regardless, it's a major step in the right direction for the Hit King.
