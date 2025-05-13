Report: Reds Legend Pete Rose to be Reinstated by Major League Baseball
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred removed Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose, "Shoeless" Joe Jackson and other players from Major League Baseball's permanently ineligible list on Tuesday, according to a report from ESPN.com.
"Obviously, a person no longer with us cannot represent a threat to the integrity of the game," Manfred wrote. "Moreover, it is hard to conceive of a penalty that has more deterrent effect than one that lasts a lifetime with no reprieve."
"Therefore, I have concluded that permanent ineligibility ends upon the passing of the disciplined individual, and Mr. Rose will be removed from the permanently ineligible list."
Rose was banned from baseball in 1989 for gambling on the Cincinnati Reds when he was managing the team. The National Baseball Hall of Fame made him ineligible for induction and off the ballot in 1991—his first year eligible.
He passed away on September 30, 2024.
The National Baseball Hall of Fame said Rose will now be considered for election on the 2027 ballot, according to Bob Nightengale.
Rose finished his career with 4,256 hits, three World Series Championships, 17 All-Star appearances and one MVP. He was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in 2016. There's a statue of Rose outside of Great American Ballpark.
You can see the full report here.
