Inside The Reds

Report: Reds Legend Pete Rose to be Reinstated by Major League Baseball

This is huge news about The Hit King. Is the Hall of Fame next?

Greg Kuffner

The Cincinnati Reds hosted a daylong visitation for Pete Rose at Great American Ball Park Sunday, November 10, 2024. Rose, MLB's all-time hits leader died in September.
The Cincinnati Reds hosted a daylong visitation for Pete Rose at Great American Ball Park Sunday, November 10, 2024. Rose, MLB's all-time hits leader died in September. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred removed Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose, "Shoeless" Joe Jackson and other players from Major League Baseball's permanently ineligible list on Tuesday, according to a report from ESPN.com.

"Obviously, a person no longer with us cannot represent a threat to the integrity of the game," Manfred wrote. "Moreover, it is hard to conceive of a penalty that has more deterrent effect than one that lasts a lifetime with no reprieve."

"Therefore, I have concluded that permanent ineligibility ends upon the passing of the disciplined individual, and Mr. Rose will be removed from the permanently ineligible list."

Rose was banned from baseball in 1989 for gambling on the Cincinnati Reds when he was managing the team. The National Baseball Hall of Fame made him ineligible for induction and off the ballot in 1991—his first year eligible.

He passed away on September 30, 2024.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame said Rose will now be considered for election on the 2027 ballot, according to Bob Nightengale.

Rose finished his career with 4,256 hits, three World Series Championships, 17 All-Star appearances and one MVP. He was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in 2016. There's a statue of Rose outside of Great American Ballpark.

You can see the full report here.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News