“A Light Bulb Went Off” - Reds Reliever Emilio Pagán Breaks Down His Offseason Epiphany
Cincinnati Reds closer Emilio Pagan has had a big bounce-back season and has taken over the closer role. Pagan is tied for sixth in Major League Baseball with eight games and has an ERA of 2.51.
Pagan joined MLB Network to discuss his mindset, when he knew he was the closer, and so much more.
When it was announced that Alexis Diaz would miss the start of the season due to injury, Reds manager Terry Francona said they would use a closer-by-committee approach. After Ian Giabut blew a save on Opening Day, Pagan got a chance and took advantage.
"The first thing I told Tito was I want to see how good I can get at this game," Pagan said. "Whatever happens after that happens. I felt like I was in a good spot physically and my delivery felt good. I was excited to get the ball rolling."
You can watch Pagan's full interview on MLB Network below:
