A Reminder: Here's What Barry Larkin Said About Possibility of Becoming Reds Manager
CINCINNATI — Will Barry Larkin be the next manager of the Cincinnati Reds?
The Reds fired David Bell after six seasons on Sunday night. Larkin is one of a plethora of options they could look at to replace Bell. The Hall of Famer and Reds legend discussed the possibility of becoming a manager back in 2018.
"If I managed in the big leagues, then I would only want to manage for the Cincinnati Reds," Larkin told FOX 19. "If that chances comes about then I'll look at it at that point, but I'm not stressed and pressed or anything like that."
Related: Nine Candidates That Could Replace David Bell as Reds Manager
Larkin has been part of the Reds broadcast team for the past four seasons. Would he want to leave the booth to manage the team? Would the front office view him as a good fit?
There are plenty of questions that would need to be answered, but Larkin certainly sounded interested in managing the Reds six years ago.
Watch the clip below:
