All-Star Game Plan Revealed for Reds Starter Andrew Abbott
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott will pitch in the All-Star Game and is expected to pitch around the fifth or sixth inning, according to Charlie Goldsmith.
The left-hander is having the best season of his career with a 2.07 ERA, a WHIP of 1.08, and 83 strikeouts in 16 starts for Cincinnati.
“It definitely feels nice to be recognized,” Abbott said. “There’s still the humble aspect you take to it. It’s a rough sport. You never know if you’re going to make more than one. You take it and enjoy it. That’s the advice the veterans have all given me. I’m just here to have fun and enjoy the moment.”
With Hunter Greene being forced to miss a lot of time this season, Abbott has taken over the "ace" role.
Last week, the Reds had lost four straight games going into Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Abbott almost single-handedly stopped the skid by giving up just one run on six hits over 7 2/3 innings in the 7-2 victory. Since then, the Reds have won four of five games heading into the All-Star break.
Abbott deserves the praise he's getting for being an All-Star and it will be cool to watch him pitch on Tuesday night.
You can see Goldsmith's full post below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast