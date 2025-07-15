Inside The Reds

All-Star Game Plan Revealed for Reds Starter Andrew Abbott

Abbott is making his first All-Star Game appearance.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) delivers a pitch in the first inning between Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 9, 2025.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) delivers a pitch in the first inning between Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 9, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott will pitch in the All-Star Game and is expected to pitch around the fifth or sixth inning, according to Charlie Goldsmith.

The left-hander is having the best season of his career with a 2.07 ERA, a WHIP of 1.08, and 83 strikeouts in 16 starts for Cincinnati.

“It definitely feels nice to be recognized,” Abbott said. “There’s still the humble aspect you take to it. It’s a rough sport. You never know if you’re going to make more than one. You take it and enjoy it. That’s the advice the veterans have all given me. I’m just here to have fun and enjoy the moment.”

With Hunter Greene being forced to miss a lot of time this season, Abbott has taken over the "ace" role.

Last week, the Reds had lost four straight games going into Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Abbott almost single-handedly stopped the skid by giving up just one run on six hits over 7 2/3 innings in the 7-2 victory. Since then, the Reds have won four of five games heading into the All-Star break.

Abbott deserves the praise he's getting for being an All-Star and it will be cool to watch him pitch on Tuesday night.

You can see Goldsmith's full post below:

