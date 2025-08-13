Inside The Reds

An Update on Wednesday's Cincinnati Reds vs Philadelphia Phillies Game

The weather is clearing up.

Greg Kuffner

Fans make their ways into the stadium as a rain delay is announced before the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, May 2, 2025.


We have an update for tonight's Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies game. First pitch is expected to be at 6:10 ET at Great American Ball Park.

The original game time was expected to be 5:10 ET.

Hunter Greene is set to make his first start for the Reds since the beginning of June. Christopher Sanchez is set to start for the Phillies. Sanchez has a 2.36 ERA and has been one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball this season.

The series is tied at one. The Reds are 63-58 and two games back of the third and final National League Wild Card spot.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

Published
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

