Analyst Believes Reds Could Make 'Godfather Offer' for Top Trade Deadline Target
ESPN analyst David Schoenfield proposed three trade offers for Minnesota Twins superstar Byron Buxton and he believes the Reds have the prospects it takes to get a deal done.
The offer: Rhett Lowder, Chase Petty, and Sal Stewart for Byrun Buxton.
The 31-year-old outfielder is one of the best in Major League Baseball when he's healthy, but he struggles to stay on the field. In his previous 10 seasons, Buxton has played over 100 games in a season just twice.
He has been healthy this season and is slashing .270/.334/.544 with 20 home runs and 16 stolen bases.
I don't believe the Reds are willing to give up a prospect package involving both Sal Stewart and Rhett Lowder for an aging outfielder who struggles to stay healthy.
It's worth noting that Schoenfield mentioned the Twins will probably hold onto Buxton.
"The Twins are under .500, but that doesn't mean they're out of the playoff race," Schoenfield wrote. "Buxton has been their best player and best hitter as he's on pace for a career high in WAR. Though he hasn't reached the heights of Acuña at Acuña's best, Buxton's contract is also team friendly, as he's signed through 2028 and making $15.1 million per season. He's 31 years old but is still one of the better defensive center fielders in the game.
