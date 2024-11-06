Inside The Reds

Arizona Fall League Update: Reds Prospect Luis Mey Continues to Dominate

Mey has yet to surrender a run this fall.

Greg Kuffner

Baseball fans wait for the gates to open at Great American Ball Park on Opening Day Thursday, March 28, 2024.
Baseball fans wait for the gates to open at Great American Ball Park on Opening Day Thursday, March 28, 2024. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Four Reds players saw action in Tuesday's Arizona Fall League doubleheader.

Tyler Callihan started in left field and went 1-for-4.

Matt McLain started in center field and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.

Luis Mey walked a batter in the ninth, but picked up his sixth save of the fall with a scoreless inning. Mey has yet to allow a run this fall.

In the second game of the doubleheader, Edwin Arroyo started at shortstop and 0-for-3 with a walk.

Arij Fransen gave up a run in his one inning of work. His ERA rose to 10.61 in the AFL.

The Glendale Desert Dogs split the doubleheader and moved to 13-11 on the season.

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

