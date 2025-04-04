Can Brady Singer Follow Up First Reds Start Like Tom Seaver Did?
Brady Singer became just the second pitcher in Cincinnati Reds history to toss seven or more innings of shutout ball in his team debut. The first guy was Tom Seaver, but how did Seaver follow up his performance in his second start?
Singer to Seaver was not the comparison I expected to make when the Reds acquired the right-hander for Jonathan India this offseason. Here we are, though. Singer is set to make his second start in a Reds uniform so I figured it was a good spot to look at Seaver’s second start in a Reds uniform.
Seaver followed his complete game shutout with eight innings of good pitching in a loss. He allowed three runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and two walks. The Dodgers tagged him more than the Expos did, that’s for sure, but it was still a good line.
I don’t expect eight innings out of Singer, but hey, that’d be fun! Singer just needs to pitch a quality start and the vibes will remain immaculate surrounding this 28-year old righty.
The Reds play the Brewers at 8:10 p.m. ET on Friday night.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast