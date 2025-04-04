Inside The Reds

Can Brady Singer Follow Up First Reds Start Like Tom Seaver Did?

Singer joined Seaver in epic Reds mound debuts so how will he follow it up?

Jeff Carr

Mar 31, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches against the Texas Rangers in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Mar 31, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches against the Texas Rangers in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

Brady Singer became just the second pitcher in Cincinnati Reds history to toss seven or more innings of shutout ball in his team debut. The first guy was Tom Seaver, but how did Seaver follow up his performance in his second start?

Singer to Seaver was not the comparison I expected to make when the Reds acquired the right-hander for Jonathan India this offseason. Here we are, though. Singer is set to make his second start in a Reds uniform so I figured it was a good spot to look at Seaver’s second start in a Reds uniform.

Seaver followed his complete game shutout with eight innings of good pitching in a loss. He allowed three runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and two walks. The Dodgers tagged him more than the Expos did, that’s for sure, but it was still a good line.

I don’t expect eight innings out of Singer, but hey, that’d be fun! Singer just needs to pitch a quality start and the vibes will remain immaculate surrounding this 28-year old righty.

The Reds play the Brewers at 8:10 p.m. ET on Friday night.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Jeff Carr
JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 

Home/News