Reds Trade May Have Cleared a Path for One Player to Make Opening Day Roster

The Reds added bullpen depth on Wednesday night when they acquired relief pitcher Kyle Nicholas from the Pittsburgh Pirates for infielder/outfielder Tyler Callihan.

Callihan was likely not going to make the Opening Day roster and he was blocked at multiple positions from seeing much playing time. Because Callihan was already on the 40-man roster, the Reds were able to keep their total the same instead of adding a player without making a corresponding move.

Who This Could Help?

Cincinnati Reds infielder Nathaniel Lowe (31) poses for a portrait during the Cincinnati Reds picture day, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the Reds will still need to make another 40-man roster move to get recently signed Nathaniel Lowe onto the 40-man roster, it feels like Lowe has a great chance to be on the team come Opening Day.

Callihan is one less left-handed hitter Lowe has to worry about. From a roster standpoint, it's always easier to add guys who are already on the 40-man, but the Reds have made it clear, they want to bring their 26 best players to Opening Day.

Lowe is 3-14 this spring, but two of those hits have gone for extra bases. It is clear that Reds manager Terry Francona values experience and leadership and Lowe bring both of those things to the table.

He brings a left-handed power dimension to Cincinnati's bench.

“When I’m most productive, I hit for the most power," Lowe told Charlie Goldsmith. It’s not something I can sell out for. When you’re in an every day role, you have to take your hits and the power will come. Coming off the bench will be a new challenge, but it’s something I’m looking forward to.”

Lowe has always thrived against right-handed pitching with his career OPS of .789 against them. Even with his struggles in 2025, he stll put up a .762 OPS when facing right handers.

The veteran infielder could see time at first base and DH.

At this point, I will be surprised if he doesn't crack the Opening Day roster.

