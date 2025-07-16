Cincinnati Native Would 'Love' to Play for Reds
Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber won the All-Star Game's Most Valuable Player award on Tuesday night after hitting three home runs in three swings in the swing off after the game was tied after nine innings.
Before Tuesday's game, Schwarber spoke to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Scott Lauber and made some surprising comments.
“Being a baseball fan and growing up and watching Cincinnati baseball for your whole youth, that’s how you fall in love with baseball, I think it would draw your attention, right?” Schwarber said. “Being able to play for your childhood team is something that I think it’d be awesome.”
The 32-year-old is a free agent after the 2025 season and was born in Middletown, Ohio. He attended Middletown High School and not only excelled in baseball, but earned Second Team All-Ohio Honors as a linebacker in his senior year in football.
He is slashing 247/.378/.545 with 30 home runs for the Phillies this season.
He went on to say he is definitely interested in staying in Philadelphia.
“Obviously, there’s interest on my side, and I know that there’s going to be interest on their side. At the end of the year, we’re going to see where that takes us, and if that’s us striking up a deal, it’s striking up a deal.”
It feels like a long shot that the Reds would be able to pay Schwarber what he wants, but it sure would be cool to have one of baseball's best power hitters on the Cincinnati Reds.
You can read the full article on Schwarber here.
