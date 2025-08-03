Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Ace Impresses in Third Rehab Game

Greene tossed 3 2/3 innings on Sunday.

Greg Kuffner

May 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
/ Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Cincinnati Reds ace Hunter Greene made his third rehab appearance on Sunday and his second with Triple-A Louisville.

He gave up two unearned runs on three hits, walked a batter, and struck out seven over 3 1/3 innings. He threw 42 of his 66 pitches for strikes.

Greene hasn't pitched in a big league game since June 3. He's posted a 2.72 ERA in 11 starts so far this season.

Getting Greene back in the rotation would be huge for a Reds team that is 58-54 and is making trying to make the playoffs.

The 25-year-old flamethrower has been on the injured list for a couple of months with a groin strain.

Greene is 4-3 with 73 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings this season.

The Reds are 58-54 and four games back from the San Diego Padres in the National League Wild Card race.

Watch highlights of Greene's start below:

Greg Kuffner
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

