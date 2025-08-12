Cincinnati Reds Ace Speaks to Media Ahead of First Start Back From Injured List
Cincinnati Reds ace Hunter Greene is set to return to the mound against the Philadelphia Phillies on in Wednesday's series finale.
The right-hander has been out since June 4 with a right groin strain. It was the same injury that sidelined him earlier in the season.
"It's been a process, but just trying to stay present," Greene said. "Make sure coming back, I've done a lot to put myself in a good position."
Greene was initially supposed to start a rehab assignment much earlier, but something didn't feel right and the Reds elected to send him out to Arizona to work through it.
"Just making sure I was in a good position moving forward," he continued. "Knowing that when I get out on the field, the way that I feel, I pitched a lot, so I know my body the best, just making sure I am in a good position."
The 26-year-old is 4-3 with a 2.72 ERA this season and 73 strikeouts over 11 starts. Greene says he feels great and is ready to go for Wednesday's start against the Phillies.
Brady Singer will start for the Reds on Tuesday night in game two of the series.
You can see the full video below:
