Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves to Play at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2025

This is cool!

Greg Kuffner

Mar 16, 2024; Bristol, Tennessee, USA; General view before the start of the NASCAR Weather Guard truck race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 16, 2024; Bristol, Tennessee, USA; General view before the start of the NASCAR Weather Guard truck race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports / Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves will play a game at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2025 according to Jordan Bianchi.

Bristol Motor Speedway is one of NASCAR's most iconic tracks. This could be the most-attended game in MLB history.

The Speedway is located in Bristol, Tennessee. It holds more than 150,000 fans.

The Red Sox and Dodgers drew 115,300 fans for an exhibition game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on March 29, 2008. It is the only MLB game ever with more than 100,000 people in attendance.

The Reds and Braves could top that at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Frankie Montas Dominant in Cincinnati Reds’ Win Over Colorado Rockies

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A

Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark

Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles

How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years

Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak

Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List

Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup

Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville

Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield

Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season

Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery

-----

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner

GREG KUFFNER

Home/News