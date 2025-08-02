Cincinnati Reds Announce Jersey Number for Recent Acquisition
The Cincinnati Reds traded their 22nd-ranked prospect Kenya Huggins for utility player Miguel Andujar from the Athletics on Thursday.
Andujar is expected to join the team on Saturday and wear No. 38 with the Reds.
The last five Reds to wear that number were Austin Wynns, Amed Rosario, Livan Soto, Mike Ford, and Michael Siani.
The 30-year-old is slashing .298/.329/.436 with six home runs and 27 RBIs over 60 games with the A's this season.
In 45 plate appearances against left-handed pitching, Andujar has a 1.036 OPS and had a .995 OPS against left-handed pitching last season.
The Reds have struggled against left-handed pitching all season, and this gives them an option to platoon with Will Benson and Jake Fraley.
The Reds play the series finale against the Braves on Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.
