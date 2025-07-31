Inside The Reds

Report: Cincinnati Reds Trade for Utility Player From Athletics

The Reds have made three trades in the last two days.

Greg Kuffner

Jul 27, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Athletics third baseman Miguel Andujar (22) hits a home run to right field against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds have traded for utility player Miguel Andujar, according to Ari Alexander of KPRC2.

The 30-year-old is slashing .298/.329/.436 with six home runs and 27 RBIs over 60 games with the A's this season.

In 45 plate appearances against left-handed pitching, Andujar has a 1.036 OPS and had a .995 OPS against left-handed pitching last season.

The Reds have struggled against left-handed pitching all season and this gives them an option to platoon with Will Benson and Jake Fraley.

He has played outfield and third base this season for the Athletics, but is not a very strong defender.

The Reds are sending Kenya Huggins to the Athletics in the deal. Huggins was the Reds' 22nd-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

The Reds head into Thursday's game against the Braves just three games back of the third and final National League Wild Card spot and a record of 57-52.

You can see Alexander's full post below:

Published |Modified
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

