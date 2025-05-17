Cincinnati Reds Announce New Starter for Saturday's Matchup Against Guardians
The Cincinnati Reds are going with an opener on Saturday in game two of the three-game set against the Cleveland Guardians.
Brent Suter will make his first start of the season, according to Charlie Goldsmith.
Chase Petty is expected to follow Suter. The 22-year-old has struggled in his first two starts, giving up 13 runs over 5 1/3 innings.
The Reds starting Suter should set Petty up for more success. Suter has been fantastic this season. He has a 2.08 ERA over 21 2/3 innings. It wouldn't be surprising to see Suter go two-plus innings to start the game.
The Reds and Guardians will face off in game two of the series on Saturday at 6:40 ET.
