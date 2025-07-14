Cincinnati Reds Announce Rotation Coming Out of All-Star Break
The Cincinnati Reds have announced what their starting rotation will look like coming out of the All-Star break.
Nick Lodolo will start on Friday against the Mets. He is 6-6 with a 3.38 ERA this season. Nick Martinez will follow Lodolo and pitch on Saturday. Martinez is 7-9 with a 4.78 ERA this season. Andrew Abbott will pitch in the series finale against the Mets. Abbott, a first-time All-Star, is 8-1 with a 2.07 ERA this season.
Brady Singer will open on the mound against the Washington Nationals. Singer is 7-7 with a 4.32 ERA in 2025. Rookie Chase Burns will close out the rotation. The right-hander is 0-1 with a 6.19 ERA this season, but has pitched much better than what those numbers show.
Elly De La Cruz and Andrew Abbott will represent the National League All-Star team at the Summer Classic on Tuesday.
Hunter Greene is still in Arizona rehabbing his groin injury.
