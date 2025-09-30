Cincinnati Reds Announce Rotation For National League Wild Card Series vs Dodgers
The Cincinnati Reds and manager Terry Francona announced the rest of their rotation for their National League Wild Card series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night.
Hunter Greene will start in Game 1 on Tuesday. Zack Littell will start in Game 2 on Wednesday. If necessary, Andrew Abbott will start in Game 3 on Thursday.
Francona spoke to reporters on Monday night and was asked about Littell starting on Wednesday night.
"It's Littell's day and there's no mandatory limit on how much he has to pitch," Francona told The Enquirer's Gordon Wittenmyer.
After pitching on Sunday, Nick Lodolo will work out of the bullpen for this series.
Greene has been outstanding this season when healthy. The right-hander is 7-4 with a 2.76 ERA, a WHIP of 0.94, and 132 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings.
Abbott, a first-time All-Star this season, went 10-7 with a 2.87 ERA with 149 strikeouts in 29 starts this season.
The Reds traded for Littell at the MLB Trade Deadline. Since coming over to Cincinnati, Littell is 2-0 with a 4.39 ERA in 10 starts. The right-hander gives up a lot of home runs, but if he can keep LA in the park or limit them to solo shots, the Reds have a chance.
Lodolo, Chase Burns, and Nick Martinez will also all be available to give Cincinnati length out of the bullpen.
Game 1 is scheduled to start on Tuesday at 9:08 ET on ESPN.
