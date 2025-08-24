Cincinnati Reds Approached Franchise Legend About Manager Job Before Hiring Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds legend Barry Larkin joined the Dayton Dragons broadcast on Sunday and shared some interesting comments.
They asked Larkin how he dealt with so many fans calling for him to be the manager and if it was ever something he would consider.
"I got a really great relationship with Bob and Phil Castellini and Nick Krall," Larkin said. They asked me if I would be interested in being the manager, and I told them no, early. One of the reasons was I didn't want to get back into that lifestyle. If I am in it, I know I am going to be in it. I wouldn't be able to be grandpa right now."
"Would I ever want to do it? I don't know. I know I don't want to do it now."
Barry Larkin spent his entire 19-year Major League career with the Reds, posting a .295/.371/.444 slash line. A 12-time All-Star, he also earned three Gold Gloves, nine Silver Sluggers, and captured the 1995 NL MVP award.
He was also a key contributor to the Reds’ 1990 World Series championship team.
The Reds went on to hire Terry Francona last offseason.
You can watch the full clip below.
