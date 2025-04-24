Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Austin Wynns Joins Elite Company

Wow!

Greg Kuffner

Apr 13, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Wynns (38) runs to third on a double hit by outfielder TJ Friedl (not pictured) in the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Apr 13, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Wynns (38) runs to third on a double hit by outfielder TJ Friedl (not pictured) in the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Wynns has the fourth-highest OPS ever in the live ball era by a player who hits eighth or later in the lineup through the first 10 games of the season, according to OptaSTATS.

Wynns is slashing .500/.536/.885 with four extra-base hits in 10 games this season.

The Reds re-signed Wynns to a minor league deal back in January.

In Wednesday's win against the Miami Marlins, the veteran backstop had three hits including an RBI double and a home run.

