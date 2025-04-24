Highest OPS by Player to Hit 8th or Later in Lineup in First 10 Games of Season – Live Ball Era (since 1920, minimum 25 PA)



1997 Sandy Alomar Jr. 1.739

2025 Carson Kelly 1.538

1942 Jim Tobin 1.484

2025 Austin Wynns 1.420 pic.twitter.com/0e6twKx1Jz