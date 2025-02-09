Cincinnati Reds' Closer Alexis Díaz Hopes to be More Consistent in 2025
When just glancing at the numbers, one would think Reds' closer Alexis Díaz had a strong 2024 season. However, it was a tale of two halves.
In the first half of the season, Díaz was 1-3 with a 4.33 ERA and a 1.472 WHIP in 37 games. In the second half, he settled in and was 1-2 with a 3.43 ERA and a 1.000 WHIP.
Díaz saw his strikeout rate decrease substantially from 11.5 K/9 in 2023 to just 8.8 K/9 in 2024.
"If you can’t get ahead in the count with hitters [you're unable] to punch them out easily," Díaz told Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. "It’s harder to work behind in the count and you’re just trying to find the zone. I just wasn’t attacking the zone enough like I did in the previous two years. This offseason, I’ve been working on that and finding that I’m the type of guy able to attack and get ahead.”
Díaz closed the season out with nine consecutive scoreless appearances. Pitching coach Derek Johnson says it always starts with throwing strikes.
"It’s always, always about strikes overall," Johnson said. "We’re hammering that with him and strikes vs. left-handed hitters.”
Díaz has been one of the Reds' best relievers since he made it to the big leagues. The 28-year-old has a 2.93 ERA in 190 career games and Johnson thinks Díaz can continue to improve as his command improves.
“He’s improved decently throughout the two or three years he’s been in the league," Johnson said. "I think if he can make another jump, he puts himself in a way easier spot to get the save and get the job done on maybe less pitches or maybe not make it quite as entertaining.”
Check out Sheldon's entire article here.
