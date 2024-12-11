Cincinnati Reds Eye Trades as Primary Path to Upgrade Offense
Through the first two days of the Winter Meetings, the Reds are still looking to bolster their lineup and Reds President of Baseball Operations, Nick Krall, said they're working on some trades.
“We’ve probably had more discussions on trades than free agents at this point,” Krall told Charlie Goldsmith.
At this point in the season, Krall mentioned that most teams are looking to trade big leaguers for other big leaguers as opposed to trading prospects.
“You’ll find it’s a lot of major league for major league (players in talks),” Krall said. “If you fill one hole, you’ve got to figure out how to backfill this one. It’s been a lot of conversations.”
With this approach, the Reds must not only focus on finding a trade that aligns with their goals but also ensure they have a plan to adequately replace the player they trade away.
“If you trade a guy off the big league roster, you’re also having to backfill for that player,” Krall said. “It’s not easy as one-for-one. It’s one-for-one plus you’ve got to figure out how to fill the hole you’ve just created.”
With the Reds being a small market team, it's easier for them to aquire talent via trades than signing a free agent to a big deal.
“You’ve got to fit on the team both financially and positionally,” Krall said. “Just trying to figure out who the best fit is. If it’s a trade, you’re also having to give something up. We’re trying to make trades.”
Charlie Goldsmith wrote a recap of day two of the Winter Meetings. You can read the full article here.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast