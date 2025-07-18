Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Fourth Round Draft Pick Gets High Praise From MLB Analysts

Neville led college baseball with 26 home runs this past season.

Greg Kuffner

Oregon outfielder Mason Neville makes contact as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers Saturday, March 15, 2025, at PK Park in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon outfielder Mason Neville makes contact as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers Saturday, March 15, 2025, at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
MLB Pipeline writers Jim Callis, Sam Dykstra, and Jonathan Mayo gave their favorite picks from the 2025 MLB Draft for each team.

For the Cincinnati Reds, it was Oregon outfielder Mason Neville who they took in the fourth round.

Neville made first team All-Big Ten honors and slashed .290/.429/.724 with 42 extra-base hits and nine stolen bases in 57 games with Oregon in the 2025 season.

"We were surprised that Neville, who tied for the NCAA Division I lead in home runs (26) this spring, lasted until the fourth round, and it sounds like the Reds were, too," MLB.com wrote. "Yes, there are some swing/miss and platoon split concerns, but the power is legit and he has the chance to play center field, so this could be a steal in the fourth."

The Reds actually had selected Neville in the 18th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of high school, but he elected to go to Arkansas before transferring to Oregon.

You never know how guys will translate in the pros, but it will be exciting to see how Neville progresses through the minor leagues.

You can see their favorite pick for each team here.

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

