Cincinnati Reds Fourth Round Draft Pick Gets High Praise From MLB Analysts
MLB Pipeline writers Jim Callis, Sam Dykstra, and Jonathan Mayo gave their favorite picks from the 2025 MLB Draft for each team.
For the Cincinnati Reds, it was Oregon outfielder Mason Neville who they took in the fourth round.
Neville made first team All-Big Ten honors and slashed .290/.429/.724 with 42 extra-base hits and nine stolen bases in 57 games with Oregon in the 2025 season.
"We were surprised that Neville, who tied for the NCAA Division I lead in home runs (26) this spring, lasted until the fourth round, and it sounds like the Reds were, too," MLB.com wrote. "Yes, there are some swing/miss and platoon split concerns, but the power is legit and he has the chance to play center field, so this could be a steal in the fourth."
The Reds actually had selected Neville in the 18th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of high school, but he elected to go to Arkansas before transferring to Oregon.
You never know how guys will translate in the pros, but it will be exciting to see how Neville progresses through the minor leagues.
