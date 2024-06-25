Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds' Infielder Christian Encarnacion-Strand to Have Surgery: Expected to Miss Significant Time

This is not the news Reds fans wanted to hear.

Greg Kuffner

Apr 27, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand (33) reacts to being hit by a pitch during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 27, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand (33) reacts to being hit by a pitch during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Christian Encarnacion-Strand has been on the injured list since May 8 due to a right wrist fracture.

On Tuesday, the Reds announced he will be having surgery, and it will be a three-month recovery timeline.

Encarnacion-Strand posted a .190 batting average in 116 at-bats this season. He has two home runs and 35 strikeouts.

