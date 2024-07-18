Cincinnati Reds Injury Updates: What We Know About Matt McLain, TJ Friedl, and Others
The Cincinnati Reds have been riddled with injuries all season long.
Here is the latest updates according to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com:
TJ Friedl is on the injured list with a right hamstring strain. He went to the Reds' complex in Arizona over the All-Star break to get some at-bats. They are hopeful he can return around July 26.
Stuart Fairchild has been on the injured list with a spinal disc injury. Fairchild was also in Arizona over the break and the Reds are hopeful he can return soon.
Carson Spiers was placed on the injured list last week with right shoulder impingement. The Reds are hopeful he will only miss one start.
Graham Ashcraft was placed on the injured list with a right elbow strain. Manager David Bell announced last Friday that Ashcraft won't be back until September at the earliest.
Luke Maile is on the injured list with a herniated disc. The Reds are optimistic he can return in late July.
Christian Encarnacion-Strand had surgery on his right-hand fracture. He is most likely out for the season, but there could be a small chance he could return if the Reds make the postseason.
Matt McLain has been on the injured list since undergoing left shoulder surgery in spring training. The goal is for McLain to start a Minor League rehab assignment on Aug. 12.
Ian Gibaut has yet to pitch for the Reds this season with a right forearm strain. He was scheduled to start throwing again on July 16. The goal is to have him back by the middle of August.
Emilio Pagan is on the injured list with a right lat strain. He began a throwing program on July 2 and the Reds are hoping for an early August return.
Brandon Williamson hasn't pitched for the Reds yet this season after hurting his shoulder in spring training. He recently began a throwing program and the Reds are targeting July 23 for him to begin throwing bullpen sessions. The Reds are hoping he can make a return sometime in September.
