Cincinnati Reds Injury Updates: What We Know About Rhett Lowder, Noelvi Marte, and Others
There are some promising updates on the injury front. Mark Sheldon of MLB.com shared the latest on some key pieces.
Cam Collier is on the injured list with a torn UCL in his left thumb. He is in Arizona and has played in a couple of games with the ACL Reds. He will likely be sent either to High-A Dayton or Double-A Chattanooga soon.
Christian Encaracion-Strand has been on the injured list since April 17 with lower back inflammation. He played in two games with the ACL Reds before being sent to Louisville on Sunday to continue is rehab assignment.
Rhett Lowder was making his fourth rehab start of the season when he was pulled from the game in the second inning with an oblique injury. Reds manager Terry Francona called it "fairly significant," and Lowder will be out a while.
Jake Fraley has been on the injured list since May 10 with left calf tenderness. Fraley began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on May 24. He hit a home run with Louisville on Sunday. He is expected to be re-evaluated by the end of the week.
Noelvi Marte has been on the injured list since May 7 with a left oblique strain. Marte will have an MRI on May 27 to see when he can resume basbeall activities.
Jeimer Candelario has been on the injured list since April 30 with a lumbar spine strain. He reported to Arizona on May 18 and has resumed baseball activities.
To see more injury updates, including updates on Carson Spiers, Julian Aguiar, and Brandon Williamson, read Sheldon's full article here.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast