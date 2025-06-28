Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Legend and Hall of Famer Has Passed Away

The Reds announced the news at the ballpark before the first pitch.

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Dave Parker is crushing the ball against Montreal Expos during their exhibition game before 11,218 fans at Greer Stadium April 5, 1987.
Cincinnati Reds legend and Reds Hall of Famer Dave Parker has passed away.

The Reds announced the news at Great American Ball Park right before the first pitch.

Dave Parker was a seven-time All-Star, two-time World Series champion, 1978 National League MVP, three-time Gold Glove Award winner, three-time Silver Slugger recipient, two-time NL batting champion, and he led the National League in RBIs in 1985.

The 74-year-old played for the Reds from 1984 to 1987.

In those four seasons, Parker slashed .281/.334/.469 with 236 extra-base hits with Cincinnati.

Parker was elected to the Reds Hall of Fame Class of 2014.

You can read the Reds message on the video board below:

