Cincinnati Reds Legend Scooter Gennett Signing Autographs on Wednesday
The Cincinnati Reds will host the St. Louis Cardinals for the third time on Wednesday, just before heading out on a six game road trip. Before the game, fans can meet a player that broke a few Cincinnati records at the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum.
Scooter Gennett will be signing autographs at the Williams Family Champions Gallery inside the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM. He will then sign autographs inside the gates at the Reds Hall of Fame shop in the Fan Zone from 12:15 PM to 1:15 PM.
Autographs are $30 and inscriptions are $15. You must buy a ticket to get into the Hall of Fame or a ticket to the game, to access either session.
We are just a week from the seventh anniversary (yes it’s been seven years) from the day when Gennett became the first Reds player to hit four home runs in a game. He accomplished that feat on June 6, 2017. Gennett belted four homers in a game the Reds beat the Cardinals 13-1.
The Reds Hall of Fame and Museum has a few more autograph sessions this season that could be found here.
