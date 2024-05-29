Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Legend Scooter Gennett Signing Autographs on Wednesday

Gennett will be at the Reds Hall of Fame and their matchup against the Cardinals.

Jeff Carr

Scooter Gennett laughs in the dugout after hitting his Reds record setting fourth home run of the night in the bottom of the eighth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals and Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. The Reds won 13-1 behind Scooter Gennett's 4-home run, 10-RBI night. 060617 Reds
The Cincinnati Reds will host the St. Louis Cardinals for the third time on Wednesday, just before heading out on a six game road trip. Before the game, fans can meet a player that broke a few Cincinnati records at the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum.

Scooter Gennett will be signing autographs at the Williams Family Champions Gallery inside the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM. He will then sign autographs inside the gates at the Reds Hall of Fame shop in the Fan Zone from 12:15 PM to 1:15 PM.

Autographs are $30 and inscriptions are $15. You must buy a ticket to get into the Hall of Fame or a ticket to the game, to access either session.

We are just a week from the seventh anniversary (yes it’s been seven years) from the day when Gennett became the first Reds player to hit four home runs in a game. He accomplished that feat on June 6, 2017. Gennett belted four homers in a game the Reds beat the Cardinals 13-1.

The Reds Hall of Fame and Museum has a few more autograph sessions this season that could be found here.

JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 