Cincinnati Reds Make History, Defy Odds and Clinch Postseason Berth

The Reds made the postseason for the first time since 2020.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 28, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds players celebrate after clinching a wild card spot after the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds made history on Sunday, clinching a playoff berth despite being under .500 as late as Game 151 — the third-latest mark ever for a postseason team, according to Elias Sports.

After being 75-76 after a loss to the St. Louis Cardinals of September 16, the Reds were 8-3 to close out the season and find themselves facing the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first round of the postseason.

FanGraphs gave them just a 3.1% chance to make the playoffs after that loss to St. Louis.

"We did it," Reds pitcher Brent Suter yelled. "You can't kill the Reds. You can't kill the Reds. Let's go! Let's go!"

The Reds will travel to Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers in a best-of-three series. All three games will be played in Los Angeles. The first game will start at 9:08 p.m. ET on Tuesday night and will be broadcast by ESPN.

It is likely Hunter Greene will start in Game 1 for the Reds.

Game 2 will start at 9:08 p.m. ET on Wednesday night and it will also be on ESPN.

If needed, Game 3 will be played on Thursday, but the time has yet to be determined.

