Cincinnati Reds Playoff Schedule Set Ahead of Showdown With Los Angeles Dodgers

The Reds are going to the postseason for the first time since 2020.

Greg Kuffner

Aug 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Noelvi Marte (16) crosses home plate after hitting a home run in the third inning as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing (68) watches at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds have clinched a playoff berth despite losing to the Brewers on Sunday, thanks to a Miami Marlins win over the New York Mets.

It's the first time Cincinnati has made the postseason since the shortened 2020 season and the first time since 2013 that they've made it in a full season.

The Reds will travel to Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers in a best-of-three series. All three games will be played in Los Angeles. The first game will start at 9:08 p.m. ET on Tuesday night and will be broadcast by ESPN.

It is likely Hunter Greene will start in Game 1 for the Reds.

Game 2 will start at 9:08 p.m. ET on Wednesday night and it will also be on ESPN.

If needed, Game 3 will be played on Thursday, but the time has yet to be determined.

You can see the full schedule below:

GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

