Cincinnati Reds Make Major League Baseball History on Friday Night
The Cincinnati Reds made history on Friday night in their 8-1 victory over the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park.
It was the first time in the Expansion Era that a team had a pitcher throw eight-plus no-hit innings in the same game in which a teammate hit three or more home runs.
Nick Martinez took a no-hitter into the ninth inning before allowing a double off of the left field wall to the second batter in the inning.
The 34-year-old gave a lot of credit to Tyler Stephenson last night.
"He is phenomenal, man," Martinez said. "He does a great job calling pitches, communicating, he knows what I am thinking. "He makes borderline pitches look really good for the umpire. Man, he is awesome."
Spencer Steer hit three home runs and became the first Red to accomplish that since Jesse Winker hit three home runs in a game in 2021.
The crowd Steer's teammates wanted him to come out for a curtain call after his third home run, but Steer is a humble player who declined.
"I don't know," Steer said. "It's not about me. It was the fifth inning at the time. We still had a lot of ball game left. If I hit a fourth, maybe. It's not about me.
The Reds host the Padres in the second game of the three-game series on Saturday at 4:10 ET.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast