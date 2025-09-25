Cincinnati Reds Making Questionable Decisions With Star Ace Hunter Greene
The Reds had a chance to start their ace Hunter Greene in the series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, but they opted to give every starter an extra day of rest and keep everyone on schedule.
Instead, Brady Singer, who has been fantastic lately, got the ball on Tuesday. He struggled, giving up four runs in a 4-2 loss.
That left Greene to start yesterday against Paul Skenes, a game you knew was going to be tough to win.
Greene pitched well, giving up just two runs in six innings, but once again, the Reds lost. The Reds would have had a huge pitching advantage if they had moved Greene up to Tuesday.
“None of that was up to me,” Greene told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard. “All of those conversations were had with Tito, DJ and that whole staff.”
If the Reds somehow do make the playoffs, Greene would be ready to pitch in game one against the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, on Thursday, Terry Francona hinted that they've talked to Greene about coming out of the bullpen if needed in the season finale on Sunday against the Brewers. That would be on short rest.
“We’ve already discussed that with him,” Francona said. “He’s open to it. We’ve just got to see how he feels. In theory, things can sound good. If they don’t work physically, it doesn’t.”
So let me get this straight. The Reds didn't want to start Greene on Tuesday because they wanted to give him an extra day of rest, only to turn around and possibly use him out of the bullpen for the first time all season long on short rest?
The way they've handled this whole situation doesn't make much sense. With that being said, if the Reds get hot for the last four games of the season, it's possible Greene won't be needed and he'll be rested for game one of the playoffs if the Reds were to make it.
