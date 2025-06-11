Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Manager Terry Francona Gives Concerning Updates on Reds Outfielder

Francona spoke to reporters after the Reds' 11-2 loss to the Guardians on Wednesday.

Greg Kuffner

May 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Austin Hays (12) reacts after fouling a ball off of his leg during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
May 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Austin Hays (12) reacts after fouling a ball off of his leg during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Reds manager Terry Francona gave a somewhat concerning update on outfielder Austin Hays after Wednesday's loss against the Guardians.

Earlier in the week, Jim Day reported that the Reds were hopeful he would be activated Tuesday or Wednesday. However, Wednesday came and he still wasn't activated.

"He went and got another MRI," Francona said. "We want to be respectful to him. He is trying so hard to get out there and he still feels it. It shows he has a pretty deep bone bruise, that I think we knew. We will watch him over the weekend and see how he's doing. He is still probably day-to-day."

It doesn't sound like the most optimistic update surrounding the Reds' outfielder.

Hays is hitting .303 with six home runs in 31 games for Cincinnati this season. He's been one of the most consistent hitters in the lineup when healthy, but has had trouble staying healthy this season.

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

