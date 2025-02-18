Cincinnati Reds Manager Terry Francona Impressed With Offseason Additions
The Reds had a plan to improve their roster over the offseason. They added some key pieces—both to the pitching staff and to the lineup. Did they do enough?
Manager Terry Francona is pleased with the roster additions. He sat down with WLWT's Charlie Clifford on Monday to discuss the moves:
On the Taylor Rogers Trade:
"Getting Taylor Rogers was really, really good," Francona said. "Getting a second lefty, but also a guy that has pitched at the end of games and the game doesn't speed up."
On Signing Austin Hays:
"Austin Hays feels he has a lot to prove. He had some physical issues last year that kind of got in the way of his baseball. If he feels like he wants to prove something, go ahead, I'll be thrilled."
On Trading for Brady Singer:
"Brady Singer, what he has done really well, is brings innings. If you stay out there until the sixth or seventh inning, we are going to have a good chance to win."
Watch Francona's interview with Clifford below:
