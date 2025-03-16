Cincinnati Reds’ Manager Terry Francona Not Ruling Out Outfielder Spencer Steer for Opening Day
Spencer Steer has not played in a spring training game since February 27 due to his nagging shoulder injury, but he is doing everything he can to try to be ready by Opening Day.
Reds’ manager Terry Francona is not ruling him out yet, either.
“We haven’t closed it out of respect to a kid who has never been on the IL in his whole career,” Francona told MLB.com’s Marketing Sheldon. “And he’s working his ass off.”
Steer could begin throwing as soon as Tuesday.
"I understand the timing of it and I see where we’re at,” Francona continued. “Let’s let him do his thing because he’s really getting after it. I think he deserves the respect of having every chance possible. And if it’s not the right thing, we’re not going to do it.”
Steer is known for his ability to be available. Over his last two full seasons with Cincinnati, he’s played in 314 games. During that time, the 27-year-old has had 120 extra-base hits.
If Steer is not ready for Opening Day, the Reds could carry an extra outfielder which would likely mean Blake Dunn and Jacob Hurtubise would both make the team.
The Reds acquired Steer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand from the Minnesota Twins in 2022 for starting pitcher Tyler Mahle.
See Mark Sheldon’s full post here.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Frankie Montas Dominant in Cincinnati Reds’ Win Over Colorado Rockies
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A
Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark
Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles
How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years
Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak
Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List
Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds
Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup
Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville
Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield
Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season
Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast