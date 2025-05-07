Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Manager Terry Francona Provides Injury Update on Noelvi Marte

Marte was scratched from the lineup on Tuesday.

Greg Kuffner

Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) is caught stealing by Cincinnati Reds third baseman Noelvi Marte (16) in the eighth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, May 2, 2025.
Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) is caught stealing by Cincinnati Reds third baseman Noelvi Marte (16) in the eighth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, May 2, 2025.
Cincinnati Reds third baseman Noelvi Marte was originally in the lineup in Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. However, he was scratched due to pain in his left side before the first pitch.

Terry Francona spoked to reporters after Tuesday's extra-inning loss to the Braves and gave an update on Marte.

Charlie Goldsmith shared the update on X.

"Evidentially, he got hit by a pitch in Louisville," Francona told reporters. "It had been bothering him, but he was playing through it. He made a throw the other day and it kind of grabbed at him. He didn’t really say anything. He wanted to play...Then when he was hitting in the cage before the game, it grabbed at him. We’re going to get him looked at tomorrow morning.”

Marte has been playing well since being called back up to the big leagues and it would be a blow to the Cincinnati offense if he was forced to miss time.

Greg Kuffner
Home/News